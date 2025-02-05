Strengthening Global Ties: Madras Chamber Partners with Ehime, Japan

In a landmark move to enhance international business relations, the century-old Madras Chamber of Commerce has inked a memorandum of understanding with Japan's Ehime Prefectural Government and Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

During a formal event, Ehime's Governor Tokihiro Nakamura and Chairman Yuji Takahashi exchanged documents with Madras Chamber President Ramkumar Shankar, marking the beginning of a promising partnership.

This agreement focuses on strengthening trade and investment interactions between Ehime Prefecture and Tamil Nadu, capitalizing on business missions, B2B meetings, and identifying fresh opportunities for collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)