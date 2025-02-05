Left Menu

Info Edge Hits New Heights: Profit Surges and Shares Split

Info Edge, parent of Naukri, reported a 61% rise in net profit for Q3FY25 at Rs 242.6 crore. The share split is aimed at enhancing liquidity and attracting retail investors. Revenue grew by 15% over the same period. The decision awaits shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Updated: 05-02-2025 17:30 IST

Info Edge, the parent company of Naukri, announced a significant 61% jump in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2024, reaching Rs 242.6 crore. In a strategic move, the board also approved a share split in the ratio of 1:5.

The share split is designed to boost liquidity of the company's shares and to attract more retail investors by making shares more affordable, as stated in Info Edge's official filing. The company showcased a 15% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 722.3 crore for the quarter.

Hitesh Oberoi, CEO, attributed the success to a 16% growth in billing and robust performance across business verticals. CFO Chintan Thakkar highlighted a strong cash position of Rs 4,290 crore, reinforcing Info Edge's financial stability. The share split awaits necessary shareholder and statutory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

