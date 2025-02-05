Left Menu

Kavach 4.0: A Leap in Indian Railway Safety

The Indian Railways extends the deadline for installing the Automatic Train Protection System, Kavach, on major routes to December 2025. Kavach Version 4.0, a complex technology ensuring train safety, is set for completion across India's rail network within six years, showcasing rapid technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:19 IST
Kavach 4.0: A Leap in Indian Railway Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The deadline for implementing the Automatic Train Protection System, Kavach, on the pivotal Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata routes has been shifted to December 2025, according to the Railway Board.

The new timeline was disclosed in the 'Railways estimates for Revised Estimates 2024-25 and Budget Estimates 2025-26', highlighting the extensive work progressing on India's rail corridors.

While this major upgrade was originally slated for completion by March next year, the Railway Ministry remains optimistic about an expedited national rollout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025