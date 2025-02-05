Kavach 4.0: A Leap in Indian Railway Safety

The deadline for implementing the Automatic Train Protection System, Kavach, on the pivotal Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata routes has been shifted to December 2025, according to the Railway Board.

The new timeline was disclosed in the 'Railways estimates for Revised Estimates 2024-25 and Budget Estimates 2025-26', highlighting the extensive work progressing on India's rail corridors.

While this major upgrade was originally slated for completion by March next year, the Railway Ministry remains optimistic about an expedited national rollout.

(With inputs from agencies.)