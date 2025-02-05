Left Menu

Brussels Shooting Sparks Citywide Metro Disruption

Belgian police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting near the Brussels South railway station. The incident occurred at Clemenceau metro station, causing major disruptions in the metro system. Initial investigations suggest it was likely drug-related and not terrorism. No injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:57 IST
Belgian police launched a citywide manhunt on Wednesday after a shooting incident near the Brussels South railway station.

The Clemenceau metro station was the scene of the early morning shooting, which fortunately did not result in any injuries. Authorities quickly ruled out terrorism as a motive, suspecting the incident to be drug-related instead.

The massive police operation temporarily crippled Brussels' busy metro system, heavily affecting commuter traffic. Normal operations resumed by 2 pm local time, restoring services crucial to both local residents and European Union officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

