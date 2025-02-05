Advantage Jharkhand: A New Era of Investment

During the 'Advantage Jharkhand' event at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata, the Jharkhand government reportedly received investment proposals totaling Rs 26,000 crore. These proposals are projected to generate an estimated 15,000 jobs, marking a substantial boost to the state's economy.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accompanied by his wife and MLA Kalpana, attended the summit at the invitation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Soren expressed gratitude to Banerjee for hosting the event, underscoring the collaborative spirit between the states.

Highlighting their shared history and resources, Soren praised the potential in sectors such as MSME, tourism, mining, solar, and textiles. He noted the importance of fostering inter-state cooperation for Eastern India's economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)