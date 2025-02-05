Left Menu

Advantage Jharkhand: A New Era of Investment

The Hemant Soren government announced significant investment proposals worth Rs 26,000 crore during 'Advantage Jharkhand', part of the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata. These investments have the potential to create 15,000 jobs, marking a collaborative effort between Jharkhand and West Bengal for economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:38 IST
Advantage Jharkhand: A New Era of Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the 'Advantage Jharkhand' event at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata, the Jharkhand government reportedly received investment proposals totaling Rs 26,000 crore. These proposals are projected to generate an estimated 15,000 jobs, marking a substantial boost to the state's economy.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accompanied by his wife and MLA Kalpana, attended the summit at the invitation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Soren expressed gratitude to Banerjee for hosting the event, underscoring the collaborative spirit between the states.

Highlighting their shared history and resources, Soren praised the potential in sectors such as MSME, tourism, mining, solar, and textiles. He noted the importance of fostering inter-state cooperation for Eastern India's economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025