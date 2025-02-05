Left Menu

Reviving Ancient Ties: Tamil Nadu's Investment Opportunities in the Northeast

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia emphasizes revitalizing the historic relationship between Tamil Nadu and the Northeast, encouraging investments across various sectors. Highlighting a new semiconductor facility in Assam, he invites Chennai entrepreneurs to explore opportunities. The Northeast Investors Summit in Chennai garners notable interest, backed by government support.

  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia has called for rejuvenating the historical ties between Tamil Nadu and the Northeast, urging industry leaders to explore investment opportunities in the region.

Addressing attendees at the Northeast Investors Summit in Chennai, Scindia highlighted a recently established semiconductor facility in Assam, valued at Rs 40,000 crore, as a prime opportunity for Chennai-based entrepreneurs to invest in ancillary units.

The Minister emphasized the Northeast's potential across sectors like infrastructure, logistics, agriculture, and technology. The gathering saw numerous MoUs and letters of intent from attendees eager to partake in the Northeastern growth journey, with government backing promising new development paradigms.

