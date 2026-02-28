PM Modi Inaugurates Micron ATMP Facility in Sanand: Major Leap in India’s Semiconductor Journey

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Micron ATMP (Assembly, Test, Marking and Packaging) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, marking the commencement of commercial production and a historic milestone in India’s journey toward global technology leadership.

Describing the occasion as another defining moment after the world’s largest and most successful AI Summit, the Prime Minister said, “While the AI Summit introduced the world to India’s AI prowess, today is a testament to India’s commitment to technology leadership.”

From Software Powerhouse to Hardware Hub

The Prime Minister noted that India, once primarily known for software and IT services, is now rapidly strengthening its identity in the hardware and semiconductor sector.

“Today, in Sanand, we see the dawn of a new future. The commencement of commercial production at Micron’s ATMP facility is set to bolster India’s role in the global technology value chain,” he emphasised.

Highlighting the “New India” mindset, Shri Modi pointed to the unprecedented speed at which the project progressed — from policy announcement to production.

Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2023

Groundbreaking in September 2023

Machine installation in pilot facility by February 2024

Commercial production commenced in February 2026

“When the intent is clear and dedication is toward the nation’s rapid development, policies become transparent and decisions gain momentum,” the Prime Minister remarked.

He also noted that India has significantly streamlined complex regulatory processes, including clearing Advanced Pricing Agreements (APAs) in just a few months — a process that can take three to five years in many developed countries.

Strengthening India–USA Strategic Partnership

The Prime Minister described the facility as a symbol of the strong partnership between India and the United States, particularly in AI and chip technology.

He highlighted the Pax Silica agreement signed during the AI Summit as a major step toward securing reliable global supply chains for critical minerals. “Two of the world’s largest democracies, India and the USA, are working continuously to secure the global supply chain,” he stated.

Semiconductors: The Bridge to the AI Century

Calling this century the “Century of the AI Revolution,” Shri Modi described semiconductors as the bridge powering this transformation.

“If oil was the regulator of the 20th century, the micro-chip is the regulator of the 21st century,” he said, adding that a tiny chip connects the Industrial Revolution to the AI Revolution.

He recalled that India announced its Semiconductor Mission during the COVID-19 pandemic when global supply chains were under severe strain. “During the pandemic, when everything felt like it was falling apart, the seeds we planted with conviction are now growing and bearing fruit,” he noted.

Pan-India Semiconductor Ecosystem

Under the Semicon India programme, 10 projects have been approved so far, with three more facilities set to begin production soon across Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha and Punjab.

“This ecosystem is not limited to one region; it is Pan-India. New tech hubs for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ are being developed in every corner of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

He emphasised that a semiconductor ecosystem goes far beyond a factory. It includes:

Machine manufacturers

Design engineers

Research institutions

Logistics networks

Skilled technicians

A chip is produced through the seamless coordination of this entire value chain.

In this year’s Budget, the government announced the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 to further strengthen the ecosystem. “As production increases, demand for materials, components and services within India will also grow. This is the greatest opportunity,” he added.

Rising Domestic Demand and Global Opportunities

Shri Modi highlighted that a large segment of India’s population is becoming first-time users of electronic devices. Demand for electronics, automobiles and digital technologies is steadily rising.

“Make in India is now in full swing,” he said, pointing to significant growth in electronics production and exports over the past 11 years. For investors, he noted, both the vast domestic market and global opportunities are ready and expanding.

Sanand: From Auto Hub to Semiconductor Anchor

Drawing parallels to Sanand’s transformation into an automobile manufacturing hub, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the Micron facility would anchor a new semiconductor cluster.

The plant will produce D-RAM and NAND solutions for global data centres, AI applications and mobile devices. It houses one of the world’s largest ATMP cleanrooms and incorporates environmental sustainability measures, including minimised water consumption.

He praised the Gujarat government’s proactive semiconductor policies, noting that streamlined approvals, land allotment and utility provisioning have strengthened investor confidence. Dholera and Sanand are emerging as semiconductor clusters of Western India.

Simultaneously, industries supplying key inputs — including chemicals and petrochemicals — as well as skill development centres and training initiatives, are being developed to support the sector.

A Clear Message to Global Investors

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister delivered a strong message to global investors:

“India is ready. India is reliable. India delivers.”

He assured full support from both Central and State governments and described this decade as a historic turning point for India’s technological trajectory.

With confidence and clarity, he reaffirmed:“India is Capable. India is Competitive. India is Committed.”