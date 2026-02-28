LJP (Ram Vilas) Eyes Expansion with West Bengal and Assam Assembly Elections in Focus
Union Minister Chirag Paswan announced LJP (Ram Vilas)'s plans to contest the West Bengal and Assam assembly elections. The party, already having a foothold in Jharkhand and Nagaland, is assessing the situation through MP Rajesh Verma. Meanwhile, discussions continue on NDA's Rajya Sabha candidate selections from Bihar.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has declared that LJP (Ram Vilas), his party, is gearing up to participate in the forthcoming assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam. This move is part of the party's strategic expansion across several states.
Speaking at the Ranchi airport, Paswan emphasized that the party's foundation is already laid in Jharkhand and Nagaland with sitting MLAs. MP Rajesh Verma's recent visit to Assam and West Bengal is critical to evaluating the election prospects for LJP (Ram Vilas).
In other political maneuvers, the focus is now on securing all five NDA-backed candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections from Bihar, as discussions among coalition partners continue. Despite her name being considered multiple times, Paswan clarified that his mother has expressed no interest in entering active politics.
