Midair Collision Sparks New Flight Restrictions Near Reagan National

Following a midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, the FAA has imposed new helicopter flight restrictions in the area. The incident, which resulted in 67 fatalities, is under investigation by the NTSB, with Senate Commerce hosting a meeting to discuss the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are set to provide a Senate briefing on the catastrophic midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter that resulted in 67 fatalities. This tragic accident occurred near Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport last week.

In response to the incident, the FAA has imposed stringent restrictions on helicopter flights around Reagan National until late February, with certain exemptions for police, medical, and presidential air transport. Civilian flights in the vicinity face restrictions until March 31 as investigations continue.

Initiated by Senate Commerce chair Ted Cruz, the meeting aims to examine whether the helicopter's route was too proximate to descending aircraft. The NTSB's findings reveal that the collision involved the CRJ-700 airplane, previously flying at approximately 325 feet, and the Black Hawk helicopter at 300 feet. Investigations continue as officials identify victims and gather data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

