Global Markets Rally Amid Trade War Relief
Global shares experienced a modest relief rally, driven by cooling trade war tensions and strong healthcare stocks performance. Markets were buoyed by expectations from Amazon's earnings amidst uncertainties of Trump's administration. China's proactive stance on tariffs and stable yuan further calmed investors.
Global markets experienced a reprieve on Thursday as investor concerns over an escalating trade conflict between the U.S. and its key partners subsided. This relief was mirrored in the rise of European stock futures, with higher projections for the upcoming earnings season, buoyed partially by a significant uptick in Novo Nordisk's healthcare sales.
As traders awaited Amazon's latest financial results, there was a cautious optimism across markets, despite uncertainties stemming from recent U.S. administrative policy shifts. In particular, concerns around tariffs and the AI sector investments remained in focus for investors.
Meanwhile, China's firm stance in setting a higher yuan midpoint and challenging recent U.S. tariffs at the WTO gave additional confidence to global investors, stabilizing the currency and fostering sentiment in Asian markets. U.S. Treasury yields held steady amidst these developments, reflecting a wait-and-see approach among financial players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
