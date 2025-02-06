Left Menu

Sterling's Slide: Awaiting the Bank of England's Verdict

Sterling experienced its largest daily drop in a month against the dollar, as anticipation builds for a Bank of England decision likely to cut interest rates. A 94% probability exists for a 25 basis point reduction. Concerns over inflation and economic stagnation influence investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:45 IST
Sterling's Slide: Awaiting the Bank of England's Verdict
Bank of England Image Credit:

The Sterling faced a notable slump against the dollar on Thursday, positioning itself for its largest daily decline in roughly a month. This comes as investors keenly await the Bank of England's meeting, where a cut in interest rates is anticipated.

According to market predictions, there is a substantial 94% likelihood that the BoE will reduce rates by 25 basis points, bringing them down to 4.5%. The pound, as a result, slipped 0.74% against the dollar to $1.2414, interrupting a three-day upward trend.

Though Sterling has rebounded slightly from a 14-month low, it remains on shaky ground. Michael Brown from Pepperstone highlighted that persistent inflationary pressures are restraining the BoE from aggressive rate cuts, as the market forecasts rate reductions will continue into the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

AI brain drain: The silent crisis undermining scientific progress

100% vulnerable? The shocking security gaps in DeepSeek's AI model

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025