AstraZeneca Pulls Plug on UK Vaccine Plant Over Investment Concerns
AstraZeneca has halted plans to build a £450 million vaccine plant in the UK due to decreased government support, prompting the company to urge the nation to improve its business investment environment. Despite setbacks, AstraZeneca remains committed to the UK, expanding its Cambridge site instead.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has called on Britain to enhance its business-friendly environment to bolster investment, subsequent to abandoning its £450 million ($558.86 million) vaccine facility project. The decision came after the UK government reduced its support for the venture, leading to a reevaluation of strategies by one of the world's leading healthcare enterprises.
In light of the cancellation, AstraZeneca's CEO Pascal Soriot emphasized the necessity for Britain to provide more attractive incentives in the fiercely competitive global market. Revealing that other countries like Singapore offered substantial backing, Soriot highlighted the need for the UK to remain appealing to international firms to foster investment opportunities.
Despite the setback, AstraZeneca reaffirmed its commitment to the UK's life sciences sector by investing £200 million in expanding its Cambridge site. This move, amidst the lower government support for the Speke project, reflects ongoing collaboration with the nation to enhance its investment landscape, according to the company's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment
India’s Digital Economy Contributes 11.74% to National GDP in 2022-23, Says New MeitY Report
Odisha Boosts Economy with Rs 3,883.72 Crore Investment Approvals
BNY CEO's Insights on US Economy and Financial Markets
Tripura's Agarwood Economy Surges with Revised Export Limits