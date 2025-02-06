Tragic Plane Crash in Philippine Rice Field

A U.S. military-contracted plane tragically crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines on Thursday, resulting in the death of all four passengers, as confirmed by U.S. Embassy and Philippine officials.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines verified the incident involving the light aircraft in Maguindanao del Sur province, though further details remain scant at this time.

According to U.S. Embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay, the plane was operating under a contract with the U.S. military. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is expected to release a detailed statement shortly. Local safety officer Ameer Jehad Tim Ambolodto reported the recovery of four bodies, who appeared to be foreign nationals, from the crash site.

