Vande Bharat Sleeper: The Future of Indian Railways

India's rail network edges closer to a high-speed future as the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train successfully completes trials. The Railway Board declared on Thursday that the train awaits certification from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Commissioner of Railway Safety before entering commercial service.

The 16-car sleeper train, a product of the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, navigated long-distance trials on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad section at a high speed, marking a significant step towards modernizing Indian Railways. The RDSO's rigorous assessment on January 15 is set to culminate with a final certification, confirming its readiness.

Propulsion systems for these trains will be supplied by Medha and Alstom, underpinning an ambitious rollout with manufacturing slated to commence in 2026-27. This endeavor underscores India's commitment to enhancing the efficiency and convenience of long-haul rail travel with advanced features like automatic doors and WiFi.

(With inputs from agencies.)