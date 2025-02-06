Modernizing Skies: Trump's Call for Overhaul in US Air Traffic Control

President Donald Trump has blamed last week's catastrophic collision between a passenger jet and an Army helicopter on an outdated air traffic control system. Speaking at an event, Trump highlighted that multiple mistakes occurred on January 29, when an American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., resulting in 67 fatalities.

Initially pinning the tragedy on diversity hiring programs, Trump shifted focus to the country's obsolete air traffic technology at the National Prayer Breakfast. He criticized the billions spent on renovating an 'old, broken system' instead of developing a modern, computerized system for control towers.

Federal authorities have warned of an overburdened air traffic system, citing staffing shortages due to uncompetitive pay and demanding working conditions. The FAA's report indicated an alert was issued before the crash, as the helicopter, engaged in a training exercise, reached the plane's altitude. Efforts continue to recover the submerged Black Hawk to analyze crash data accurately.

(With inputs from agencies.)