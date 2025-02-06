Modernizing Skies: Trump's Call for Overhaul in US Air Traffic Control
President Donald Trump has attributed a recent deadly air collision to an outdated air traffic control system. Following the tragedy, he advocates for a complete overhaul of the system to prevent future disasters. Federal concerns have long highlighted these systemic issues, emphasizing the need for modernization.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has blamed last week's catastrophic collision between a passenger jet and an Army helicopter on an outdated air traffic control system. Speaking at an event, Trump highlighted that multiple mistakes occurred on January 29, when an American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., resulting in 67 fatalities.
Initially pinning the tragedy on diversity hiring programs, Trump shifted focus to the country's obsolete air traffic technology at the National Prayer Breakfast. He criticized the billions spent on renovating an 'old, broken system' instead of developing a modern, computerized system for control towers.
Federal authorities have warned of an overburdened air traffic system, citing staffing shortages due to uncompetitive pay and demanding working conditions. The FAA's report indicated an alert was issued before the crash, as the helicopter, engaged in a training exercise, reached the plane's altitude. Efforts continue to recover the submerged Black Hawk to analyze crash data accurately.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
White House Tightens Grip on Federal Workforce Amidst Reforms
Trump's DEI Dismantling: A New Direction for Federal Workforce
India's Skyward Surge: Domestic Air Traffic Soars
Gujarat Pioneers Fast-Track Anganwadi Modernization with Cutting-Edge Technology
Trump's Bureaucratic Shake-Up: Federal Workforce in Limbo