Tragedy in the Sky: Trump's Call for Air Traffic Control Overhaul

In the wake of a deadly collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter, President Trump called the U.S. air traffic control system 'obsolete,' advocating for its overhaul. The incident highlighted long-standing concerns over U.S. aviation safety and led to calls for rapid technological upgrades.

President Donald Trump attributed last week's devastating collision between a passenger jet and an Army helicopter to an 'obsolete' air traffic control system, vowing to replace the outdated technology currently used in the U.S.

The collision, which occurred on January 29 near Ronald Reagan National Airport, resulted in a complete loss of life of all 67 aboard the aircraft. In immediate response, Trump initially blamed diversity hiring but later shifted his focus to the computer system.

Both Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Elon Musk expressed support for rapidly upgrading the nation's aviation safety system. The Federal Aviation Administration had already been working on system improvements through its NextGen program, prompted by a 2003 law addressing air travel congestion concerns.

