Reviving Goa's Salt Pans: A Government Initiative

The Goa government, led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, is taking steps to revive the state's declining salt pans, a significant traditional industry. In a recent legislative assembly session, Sawant announced that a comprehensive survey will be conducted to assess the current state of the salt pans, once numbering over 100, now reduced to just 40.

During the assembly's winter session, Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar highlighted the plight of salt farmers who are yet to benefit from central government schemes. In response, CM Sawant assured the House of the government's commitment to cover these farmers under relevant programs.

Furthermore, Sawant revealed the state government's collaboration with an industrial unit at Verna, which will procure salt from local farmers for industrial use, given the lack of demand from locals. This initiative aims to address economic challenges faced by salt producers while preserving Goa's traditional salt farming heritage.

