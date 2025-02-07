Left Menu

TARC Ltd Rides High on Strong Sales Despite Quarterly Loss

Real estate firm TARC Ltd reported a Rs 28.69 crore net loss in the December quarter, improving from Rs 33.48 crore the previous year. Despite the loss, the company experienced significant growth in sales, highlighting robust performance and customer trust in its luxury residential projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TARC Ltd, a prominent real estate developer, has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.69 crore for the December quarter. This marks a slight recovery from the Rs 33.48 crore loss recorded during the same period last year.

Despite the financial setback, TARC Ltd's total income showed a modest increase, reaching Rs 11.21 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 10.51 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, as detailed in a regulatory filing released on Thursday.

The company exhibited exceptional sales performance with Rs 1,165 crore recorded in Q3 of 2024-25, along with collections of Rs 181 crore, demonstrating strong customer confidence. Cumulative sales over the first nine months surged to Rs 2,487 crore, outstripping last fiscal year's total sales, positioning the company as a leader in the luxury residential market.

TARC Ltd's MD & CEO, Amar Sarin, attributes the growth to the brand's execution capabilities and solid customer trust, with plans to further expand its project portfolio in the upcoming financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

