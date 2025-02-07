Left Menu

Akums Drugs: A 15% profit rise, Secures €200 Million Contract

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals reported a 15% increase in adjusted profit after tax, reaching Rs 66.3 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. The increase is attributed to a major €200-million contract for European markets. Total income slightly decreased compared to the previous year.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals announced on Friday a notable increase of 15% in their adjusted profit after tax, reaching Rs 66.3 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. This marks an improvement from the Rs 57.5 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The company attributes their success to securing a significant 200-million euro contract aimed at manufacturing and supplying products for the European markets. This strategic move is part of their broader goal to enhance Akums' global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) footprint.

The total income for the quarter was Rs 1,025 crore, slightly down from Rs 1,091 crore in the previous year. Managing Director Sandeep Jain highlighted emerging growth signs in the third quarter and emphasized plans to drive future growth through in-licensed products in dermatology and metabolic segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

