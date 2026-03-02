European Markets Rattled by Middle East Turmoil
European shares tumbled on Monday due to escalating Middle East tensions, though energy and defence stocks surged amidst the chaos. The STOXX 600 index dropped significantly, while energy stocks climbed following a spike in oil prices. Military actions threaten further regional destabilization, impacting travel and banking sectors.
European markets experienced a downturn on Monday as heightened military conflict in the Middle East showed no signs of abating. Energy and defense sectors, however, saw notable gains amidst the turmoil.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a significant drop of 1.8%, closing at its lowest point since mid-February. The decline followed a series of retaliatory Iranian attacks that affected shipping routes, leading to a 13% spike in oil prices. Energy giants such as Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies experienced a rise of over 5%.
The geopolitical tensions escalated following U.S. and Israeli strikes that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Subsequent missile launches by Tehran spurred fears of broader regional involvement. This impacted travel and leisure stocks heavily, with Lufthansa witnessing an 11% decrease after extending flight suspensions. Conversely, defense stocks such as BAE Systems and Rheinmetall benefited, gaining between 5% and 8%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Airline Havoc: Middle East Tensions Cause Travel Chaos and Surge in Oil Prices
Strait of Hormuz Disruption Sends Oil Prices Soaring Amid Geopolitical Conflict
Middle East Strikes Impact Global Airlines: Shares Plunge Amid Rising Oil Prices
Tensions in West Asia: Impact on Global Shipping and Oil Prices
Middle East Tensions Escalate: Oil Prices Surge Amid New Conflict