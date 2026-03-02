Left Menu

European Markets Rattled by Middle East Turmoil

European shares tumbled on Monday due to escalating Middle East tensions, though energy and defence stocks surged amidst the chaos. The STOXX 600 index dropped significantly, while energy stocks climbed following a spike in oil prices. Military actions threaten further regional destabilization, impacting travel and banking sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:57 IST
European Markets Rattled by Middle East Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European markets experienced a downturn on Monday as heightened military conflict in the Middle East showed no signs of abating. Energy and defense sectors, however, saw notable gains amidst the turmoil.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a significant drop of 1.8%, closing at its lowest point since mid-February. The decline followed a series of retaliatory Iranian attacks that affected shipping routes, leading to a 13% spike in oil prices. Energy giants such as Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies experienced a rise of over 5%.

The geopolitical tensions escalated following U.S. and Israeli strikes that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Subsequent missile launches by Tehran spurred fears of broader regional involvement. This impacted travel and leisure stocks heavily, with Lufthansa witnessing an 11% decrease after extending flight suspensions. Conversely, defense stocks such as BAE Systems and Rheinmetall benefited, gaining between 5% and 8%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Unrest Jolts Global Oil and Stock Markets

Middle East Unrest Jolts Global Oil and Stock Markets

 Global
2
Tradition vs. Change: Sabarimala Temple Entry Controversy

Tradition vs. Change: Sabarimala Temple Entry Controversy

 India
3
Eurozone Manufacturing Booms to Four-Year High

Eurozone Manufacturing Booms to Four-Year High

 United Kingdom
4
Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026