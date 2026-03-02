Left Menu

Gas Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions: European Markets on Alert

Wholesale gas prices in Europe have increased by over 25% following heightened tensions between Iran and Israel. The disruption of energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz has raised concerns about the global LNG supply, potentially causing significant price hikes. European markets are closely monitoring the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:42 IST
Wholesale gas prices in Dutch and British markets surged by over 25% on Monday, triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East involving Iran and Israel. The conflict has prompted major disruptions in energy shipments through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

As nearly 20% of the world's LNG passes through this strategic route, trade sources reported that tanker owners and oil companies have suspended their shipments. This halt may further tighten global LNG supplies, potentially intensifying competition for the commodity and escalating prices globally.

European markets, heavily reliant on LNG imports especially after the Ukraine crisis, are experiencing significant fluctuations. Analysts warn that any further disruption, even partial, could increase European LNG prices significantly, influencing broader market dynamics.

