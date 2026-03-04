European Markets Recover Slightly Amid Global Tensions

European markets experienced a modest recovery on Wednesday as investors took a break following a dramatic global equities sell-off. The concerns were spurred by escalating tensions in the Middle East, which had driven the benchmark index to hit its lowest in over a month.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.6% to 607.62 points by 0810 GMT. Despite this rebound, the index has experienced a near 5% decline since reaching an all-time high last Friday. Specifically, travel and luxury stocks, which were prominent in the sell-off, both rose over 1%.

Technological and healthcare sectors provided significant support to the index. Conversely, real estate company Vistry saw its shares plummet 22% following an announcement that its CEO and Chair, Greg Fitzgerald, will step down with the roles being divided after his retirement. Meanwhile, heightened military activity involving Israeli and U.S. forces against Iran spurred retaliatory strikes affecting various entities in the Gulf region, including oil infrastructures and U.S. embassies.

While Brent Crude oil surged nearly 2%, prices later retreated after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed support for Gulf maritime activities, offering insurance guarantees and military escorts for oil tankers through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. However, the oil sector marked its second consecutive day of losses, dropping 0.6%. In corporate developments, Adidas fell by 6% after the release of its earnings.

Attention now turns to upcoming economic indicators, with the euro zone PMI for February set to be reported later today.