Tragic Aircraft Crash in Sao Paulo
A small aircraft tragically crashed on an avenue near downtown Sao Paulo, causing a blazing wreck and hitting vehicles. Local reports indicate that at least two passengers have died in the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:03 IST
In a tragic incident, a small aircraft crashed near downtown Sao Paulo, impacting vehicles on a busy avenue, authorities reported.
Firefighters from the state indicated the aircraft's crash resulted in fiery wreckage, reflecting the severity of the accident.
According to local media outlet G1, the disastrous event led to the unfortunate death of at least two passengers, heightening concerns over air safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement