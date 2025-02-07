Tragic Plane Crash in Sao Paulo: Lives Lost
A fatal accident occurred when a small plane crashed into vehicles on Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue in Sao Paulo, resulting in two deaths and two injuries, according to the local fire department. The incident unfolded on a busy Friday, impacting the bustling city's traffic.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:06 IST
On a bustling Friday in Sao Paulo, a small aircraft tragically crashed onto Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue, causing significant disruption.
The local fire department reported that the crash resulted in two fatalities and left two individuals injured. The incident shocked the community with its high-speed impact.
As authorities investigate the crash, residents are reminded of the city's vulnerability to such unexpected tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
