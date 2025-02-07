Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Dip as Payroll Numbers Miss Expectations

U.S. stock futures declined on Friday after January's nonfarm payrolls report missed expectations, though December's figures were revised upward. The U.S. Labor Department announced a 143,000 job increase in January, below the forecast of 170,000. The unemployment rate fell to 4%, and average monthly earnings rose 0.5%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:09 IST
U.S. Stocks Dip as Payroll Numbers Miss Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock futures saw a decline on Friday, responding to a less than hopeful jobs report for January. Data from the Labor Department recorded a 143,000 rise in nonfarm payrolls, a significant dip from economists' predictions of 170,000.

Despite this, the unemployment rate eased to 4%, compared to an anticipated 4.1%, and average earnings grew by 0.5% on a monthly basis, surpassing expectations. December payrolls figures were revised upwards to 307,000 from 256,000, providing a silver lining to the report.

By 08:34 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis recorded a decline of 29 points or 0.06%, S&P 500 E-minis dropped by 7.5 points or 0.12%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis fell by 45.25 points or 0.21%, illustrating market apprehension regarding the latest employment data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025