U.S. Stocks Dip as Payroll Numbers Miss Expectations

U.S. stock futures saw a decline on Friday, responding to a less than hopeful jobs report for January. Data from the Labor Department recorded a 143,000 rise in nonfarm payrolls, a significant dip from economists' predictions of 170,000.

Despite this, the unemployment rate eased to 4%, compared to an anticipated 4.1%, and average earnings grew by 0.5% on a monthly basis, surpassing expectations. December payrolls figures were revised upwards to 307,000 from 256,000, providing a silver lining to the report.

By 08:34 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis recorded a decline of 29 points or 0.06%, S&P 500 E-minis dropped by 7.5 points or 0.12%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis fell by 45.25 points or 0.21%, illustrating market apprehension regarding the latest employment data.

