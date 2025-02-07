U.S. Stocks Dip as Payroll Numbers Miss Expectations
U.S. stock futures declined on Friday after January's nonfarm payrolls report missed expectations, though December's figures were revised upward. The U.S. Labor Department announced a 143,000 job increase in January, below the forecast of 170,000. The unemployment rate fell to 4%, and average monthly earnings rose 0.5%.
By 08:34 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis recorded a decline of 29 points or 0.06%, S&P 500 E-minis dropped by 7.5 points or 0.12%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis fell by 45.25 points or 0.21%, illustrating market apprehension regarding the latest employment data.
