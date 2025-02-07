U.S. Job Growth Slows as Employment Market Faces Challenges

In January, U.S. job growth decelerated more than analysts had anticipated, driven by adverse conditions like wildfires in California and harsh weather nationwide. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.0%, offering the Federal Reserve rationale to postpone interest rate reductions until at least June.

The Labor Department reported an increase of 143,000 nonfarm jobs last month, a drop from December's revised 307,000. This slowdown was partly a reaction to December's strong employment figures, with additional distortions from technical adjustments in the employment survey.

The U.S. labor market's robustness underpins economic growth, even as the Fed maintains its current interest rates to assess the implications of the previous administration's fiscal policies. Market expectations suggest a possible rate cut in June amid concerns over policy impacts on employment dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)