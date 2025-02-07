Tragedy on Palghar Highway: Couple Crushed by Unknown Vehicle
A tragic accident in Palghar district claimed the lives of a couple when their two-wheeler skidded due to loose gravel, leading to a fatal collision with an unidentified vehicle. The incident took place near Sativali flyover on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and is under investigation.
A tragic accident occurred on Friday when a couple riding their two-wheeler was crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle on Maharashtra's Palghar district highway, according to police reports. The incident happened near the Sativali flyover on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway at approximately 11 am.
The victims, identified as Chandrakant Sutar, 32, and his wife Laxmi, 29, were residents of Dehere village in Jawhar taluka. They lost control of their motorcycle after it hit loose gravel on the service road, causing the vehicle to skid. As they fell, a speeding vehicle struck and killed them instantly.
The authorities have filed an FIR against the driver of the unknown vehicle under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. The deceased were transported to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
