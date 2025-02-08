Tragedy in Alaska: Commuter Plane Crash Claims 10 Lives
A commuter plane crashed in western Alaska, killing all 10 on board. The wreckage was found on sea ice. The Bering Air flight vanished under adverse weather conditions while traveling from Unalakleet to Nome. The incident adds to recent aviation tragedies in the U.S.
- Country:
- United States
A tragic aviation accident struck western Alaska as a small commuter plane crashed, resulting in the loss of all 10 people onboard. The wreckage was discovered on sea ice by the U.S. Coast Guard during a helicopter search in response to the plane's disappearance en route to Nome.
The Bering Air single-engine plane, with a capacity of nine passengers and one pilot, had left Unalakleet on Thursday afternoon. The aircraft lost contact with authorities less than an hour later amidst challenging weather conditions. Officials confirmed no distress signals were received before the crash.
Residents were urged to avoid independent search efforts due to severe weather. Alaska's senators and governors expressed their condolences and offered assistance. The crash is one among several major aviation incidents in the U.S. within a short span.
(With inputs from agencies.)
