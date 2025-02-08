Left Menu

Tragedy in Alaska: Commuter Plane Crash Claims 10 Lives

A commuter plane crashed in western Alaska, killing all 10 on board. The wreckage was found on sea ice. The Bering Air flight vanished under adverse weather conditions while traveling from Unalakleet to Nome. The incident adds to recent aviation tragedies in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juneau | Updated: 08-02-2025 05:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 05:52 IST
Tragedy in Alaska: Commuter Plane Crash Claims 10 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A tragic aviation accident struck western Alaska as a small commuter plane crashed, resulting in the loss of all 10 people onboard. The wreckage was discovered on sea ice by the U.S. Coast Guard during a helicopter search in response to the plane's disappearance en route to Nome.

The Bering Air single-engine plane, with a capacity of nine passengers and one pilot, had left Unalakleet on Thursday afternoon. The aircraft lost contact with authorities less than an hour later amidst challenging weather conditions. Officials confirmed no distress signals were received before the crash.

Residents were urged to avoid independent search efforts due to severe weather. Alaska's senators and governors expressed their condolences and offered assistance. The crash is one among several major aviation incidents in the U.S. within a short span.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025