India Energizes BIMSTEC Youth with Transformative Summit

The BIMSTEC Youth Summit in Gandhinagar aims to unite young leaders from member countries to exchange initiatives and insights for regional development. Focused on youth as a bridge for intra-BIMSTEC collaboration, the event highlights India's commitment to youth empowerment and regional cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:55 IST
Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, announced that India is committed to supporting youth development across BIMSTEC member countries. Speaking at the inauguration of the BIMSTEC Youth Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Minister Mandaviya highlighted the significance of the event, which is scheduled to run from February 7 to 11, 2025.

The summit's objective is to facilitate dialogue on youth-led initiatives and cultural exchanges among member states, underscoring the theme, 'Youth as a Bridge for Intra-BIMSTEC Exchange.' Aimed at harnessing the potential of young leaders, the summit seeks to align efforts towards achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2018 BIMSTEC Summit in Kathmandu.

Various sessions, including the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue X BIMSTEC' and 'Mera Yuva Bharat,' are designed to present key youth development initiatives and showcase how the Indian government utilizes technology to advance youth welfare. Participants will also explore cultural landmarks like Dandi Kutir and Sabarmati Ashram, promoting an understanding of Mahatma Gandhi's principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

