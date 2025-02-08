Left Menu

Akums Drugs Boosts EBITDA Amidst Strategic European Expansion

In its recent financial disclosure, Akums Drugs unveiled a 12% YoY rise in Adjusted EBITDA for Q3, alongside a strategic €200 million European contract. The improved EBITDA was bolstered by enhanced CDMO segment profitability and reduced API losses, reflecting ongoing product mix refinements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:44 IST
Akums Drugs Boosts EBITDA Amidst Strategic European Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based in New Delhi, reported a notable 12% year-on-year increase in its Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company attributed these results to improved profitability in its core CDMO segment.

Despite a decline in total income, dropping 6.1% on a YoY basis, the company's operating performance showed strength with significant reduction in API EBITDA losses. Additionally, Akums' entry into a €200 million contract to supply products to the European market marks a pivotal move towards global expansion.

Managing Directors, Sanjeev Jain and Sandeep Jain, emphasized Akums' role as a preferred manufacturing partner in the pharmaceutical sector. They highlighted the company's strategic initiatives, such as in-licensing novel products for future growth, further anchoring Akums' commitment to innovation and global market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025