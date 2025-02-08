Akums Drugs Boosts EBITDA Amidst Strategic European Expansion

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based in New Delhi, reported a notable 12% year-on-year increase in its Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company attributed these results to improved profitability in its core CDMO segment.

Despite a decline in total income, dropping 6.1% on a YoY basis, the company's operating performance showed strength with significant reduction in API EBITDA losses. Additionally, Akums' entry into a €200 million contract to supply products to the European market marks a pivotal move towards global expansion.

Managing Directors, Sanjeev Jain and Sandeep Jain, emphasized Akums' role as a preferred manufacturing partner in the pharmaceutical sector. They highlighted the company's strategic initiatives, such as in-licensing novel products for future growth, further anchoring Akums' commitment to innovation and global market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)