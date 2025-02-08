Global Investors Meet 2025: Karnataka's Vision for Future Investment

Karnataka is poised for a significant milestone with the upcoming Global Investors Meet 2025. The event, inaugurated on February 11 by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, will feature key figures such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, illustrating the event's prominence.

Expected to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore, the summit underscores Karnataka's strategic role in global innovation. Over 60 companies will present groundbreaking technologies in sectors like manufacturing and clean energy, propelling the state's industrial growth forward.

Featuring illustrious speakers and collaborations from 18 countries, the summit will also introduce the first-ever Invest Karnataka Awards, acknowledging the contributions of pioneering industries and SMEs, while spotlighting key achievements in sectors such as aerospace, auto, and biotech.

(With inputs from agencies.)