West Bengal Boosts Business with New Investment Synergy Committee

The West Bengal government has established an Investment Synergy Committee to streamline business processes, quicken project approvals, and enhance ease of business. Chaired by the chief secretary, this committee will act as a single-window system, with multiple departments collaborating to expedite investment projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has taken significant steps to enhance the business climate in the state by forming an Investment Synergy Committee. This initiative aims to streamline project implementation and further ease doing business in the region.

Announced during the Bengal Global Business Summit by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the State-Level Investment Synergy Committee (SLISC) is designed as a single-window clearance system for investment proposals. The committee will ensure timely approvals for projects, aiming to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and accelerate Bengal's economic growth.

Comprising officials from 19 departments, the committee will focus on various sectors such as manufacturing, IT, healthcare, and real estate. It will meet fortnightly to address project issues in real time, with support from district-level committees. Business chambers hail this as a strategic move to position West Bengal as a premier investment hub.

