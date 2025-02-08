West Bengal Boosts Business with New Investment Synergy Committee

The West Bengal government has taken significant steps to enhance the business climate in the state by forming an Investment Synergy Committee. This initiative aims to streamline project implementation and further ease doing business in the region.

Announced during the Bengal Global Business Summit by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the State-Level Investment Synergy Committee (SLISC) is designed as a single-window clearance system for investment proposals. The committee will ensure timely approvals for projects, aiming to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and accelerate Bengal's economic growth.

Comprising officials from 19 departments, the committee will focus on various sectors such as manufacturing, IT, healthcare, and real estate. It will meet fortnightly to address project issues in real time, with support from district-level committees. Business chambers hail this as a strategic move to position West Bengal as a premier investment hub.

