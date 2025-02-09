Left Menu

Transforming Transport: MSRTC's Journey Towards Excellence

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urges MSRTC staff to treat passenger service as divine work during an event in Thane. He unveiled upgraded facilities, encouraged public-private partnerships for modern infrastructure, and addressed health needs with a proposed cashless hospital plan for employees.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has called on the staff of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to treat the service of passengers as a divine duty, emphasizing the significance of their roles. This statement was made during the inauguration of a newly renovated restroom for drivers and conductors at Thane's Khopat bus stand.

Shinde, hailing from Thane himself, urged the MSRTC to construct clean and comfortable air-conditioned restrooms at all depots across the state. The MSRTC, with its substantial fleet and workforce, serves millions of passengers daily and is looking to enhance its services through public-private partnerships, focusing on modern bus terminals.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced plans for 100-bed cashless hospitals at each depot to cater to the health and medical needs of MSRTC employees and their families, showing a commitment to their welfare. Additionally, Sarnaik clarified the temporary appointment of IAS officer Sanjay Sethi as MSRTC chairman, deviating from the traditional role filled by public representatives.

