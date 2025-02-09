Samsung Workers' Strike: Rising Tensions and Demands

A new conflict at the Samsung factory in Sriperumbudur has escalated, with workers aligned to the CITU intensifying their strike. This follows the suspension of three employees, leading to a halt in factory work as the unions demand reinstatement.

Union representatives state that around 500 employees, part of the total workforce of 1,750, have been protesting since February 5. Samsung, while maintaining industrial peace, has filed complaints against workers for reported misconduct.

Samsung's history of labor strikes continues, as employees seek wage revisions and fair treatment, urging government mediation for an amicable resolution. Meanwhile, the protest's impact on factory operations and local economy remains a concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)