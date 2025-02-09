Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Rajouri

A tragic motorcycle collision claimed the lives of two individuals and left another injured in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, late on Sunday evening, according to local police reports.

The unfortunate accident took place near the Deputy Commissioner's office in Rajouri at approximately 8:45 pm. The victims, identified as 23-year-old Asad from Darhal and 22-year-old Zulfkar Younis from Panjgrian, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person, Wajid Hussain, aged 20, was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. A passing car was also involved in the accident, though its occupants escaped without harm, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)