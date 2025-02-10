Left Menu

Trump's New Tariff Shockwaves: A Global Steel and Aluminum Impact

President Donald Trump announces new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the U.S., increasing uncertainty among market participants. While this move affects Asian steelmakers, the dollar strengthens and U.S. Treasury yields rise. Analysts express concerns over the protectionist shift and its global economic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 10-02-2025 07:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 07:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

President Donald Trump has unveiled plans to impose an additional 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports to the United States, intensifying existing duties on metals. This announcement, expected to be followed by reciprocal tariffs, has sent ripples through international markets, particularly affecting Asian steelmakers, with exceptions among those with U.S. operations.

The market reaction was swift; the dollar appreciated, and U.S. Treasury yields experienced an uptick. Analysts worry about growing protectionism. Charu Chanana of Saxo, Singapore, highlighted that this strategy marks a deliberate departure from old trade frameworks, impacting countries like Canada, Mexico, and major Asian economies. The spotlight is on uncertainties around national security justification.

Meanwhile, U.S. equity futures saw an increase, defying broader apprehensions sown by the tariff announcement. However, the uncertainty persists, with experts like Daniel Hynes of ANZ, Sydney, predicting a steep rise in U.S. steel and aluminum prices. As markets brace for new tariffs, repercussions on global trade dynamics remain a focal point of discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

