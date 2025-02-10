Indian Markets Stay Flat Amid Global Trade Concerns

The Indian stock markets began the week on a flat note, absorbing the effects of a recent RBI rate cut while bracing for potential repercussions from US President Donald Trump's threats of tariffs on aluminum and steel imports. The Nifty 50 opened at 23,543.80 points, marking a slight dip of 16.15 points or 0.07%, while the BSE Sensex fell by 70.89 points or 0.09% to commence trading at 77,789.30.

Market experts assert that the stabilization post-RBI rate cut was short-lived as Trump's tariff threats reignited concerns about global trade stability. Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, commented that the RBI's rate cut was positively received, though the market was cautious due to the central bank's maintained 'Neutral' stance at the press conference. Trump's anticipated announcement of a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, along with his intention to impose 'universal' tariffs on countries taxing US goods, spurred risk-averse sentiments today, reflecting in weaker Asian markets and softer Indian futures.

In terms of sector performance, the Nifty Auto index saw marginal gains, whereas other sectors fell, notably the Nifty Metal index, which declined around 2%. Out of the 50 stocks in Nifty 50, only 18 showed gains, whereas 32 declined during the filing of this report. Mahindra and Mahindra and BEL emerged as top gainers with shares increasing by over 1.91% and 1.35%, respectively, while JSW Steel was among the top losers, down by more than 2.5%.

Analyst Sunil Gurjar of Alphamojo Financial Services suggests that the market sentiment might remain optimistic if the index stays above 23,450, with resistance anticipated at 23,850. The Nifty 50 has been on a losing streak for three consecutive sessions, closing around 23,550 last Friday after a volatile session. On the financial results front, Varun Beverages, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, and others are set to announce their third-quarter performances today.

Elsewhere in Asia, the stock market landscape displayed a mixed trend; Japan's Nikkei 225, Taiwan Weighted, and South Korea's KOSPI experienced selling pressure, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Singapore's Straits Times made gains at the time of this report. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)