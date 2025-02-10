Left Menu

Berger Paints' Path to Sustainable Growth Amid Market Dynamics

Berger Paints Ltd, led by chairman Rishma Kaur, aims to build on its legacy while prioritizing sustainable growth. The company is focused on strategic expansion without aggressively pursuing acquisitions. Berger Paints plans to double its turnover by 2030 and is investing in new projects to increase capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:11 IST
Berger Paints' Path to Sustainable Growth Amid Market Dynamics
  • Country:
  • India

Berger Paints Ltd is reinforcing its century-old legacy through a focus on sustainable growth and strategic expansion, as highlighted by chairman Rishma Kaur. The company is cautiously evaluating acquisitions that align with its strategy, opting to grow organically when beneficial.

The paint giant refrained from bidding on Akzo Nobel's paints business, citing alignment issues. Instead, Berger Paints plans to assess acquisition opportunities based on a price-benefit model while emphasizing innovation, branding, and supply chain efficiency to strengthen its market position.

Despite rising industry competition, Berger Paints remains committed to its targets, aiming to double its turnover to Rs 20,000 crore by 2030. With plans to expand capacity through significant investments in three new projects, the company continues to prioritize customer orientation and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025