Berger Paints' Path to Sustainable Growth Amid Market Dynamics

Berger Paints Ltd is reinforcing its century-old legacy through a focus on sustainable growth and strategic expansion, as highlighted by chairman Rishma Kaur. The company is cautiously evaluating acquisitions that align with its strategy, opting to grow organically when beneficial.

The paint giant refrained from bidding on Akzo Nobel's paints business, citing alignment issues. Instead, Berger Paints plans to assess acquisition opportunities based on a price-benefit model while emphasizing innovation, branding, and supply chain efficiency to strengthen its market position.

Despite rising industry competition, Berger Paints remains committed to its targets, aiming to double its turnover to Rs 20,000 crore by 2030. With plans to expand capacity through significant investments in three new projects, the company continues to prioritize customer orientation and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)