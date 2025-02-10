Berger Paints' Path to Sustainable Growth Amid Market Dynamics
Berger Paints Ltd, led by chairman Rishma Kaur, aims to build on its legacy while prioritizing sustainable growth. The company is focused on strategic expansion without aggressively pursuing acquisitions. Berger Paints plans to double its turnover by 2030 and is investing in new projects to increase capacity.
- Country:
- India
Berger Paints Ltd is reinforcing its century-old legacy through a focus on sustainable growth and strategic expansion, as highlighted by chairman Rishma Kaur. The company is cautiously evaluating acquisitions that align with its strategy, opting to grow organically when beneficial.
The paint giant refrained from bidding on Akzo Nobel's paints business, citing alignment issues. Instead, Berger Paints plans to assess acquisition opportunities based on a price-benefit model while emphasizing innovation, branding, and supply chain efficiency to strengthen its market position.
Despite rising industry competition, Berger Paints remains committed to its targets, aiming to double its turnover to Rs 20,000 crore by 2030. With plans to expand capacity through significant investments in three new projects, the company continues to prioritize customer orientation and sustainable growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's 76th Republic Day: A Showcase of Heritage and Innovation
Haryana's Republic Day Tableau: A Tribute to Legacy and Innovation
Chandigarh: A Fusion of Heritage and Innovation
India Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Cultural Splendor and Innovation
Financial Services Tableau: Bridging Tradition and Digital Innovation