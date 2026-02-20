Left Menu

ASM Technologies Partners with Myelin Foundry for AI Innovation

ASM Technologies Ltd invests Rs 48 crore for a 20% stake in Myelin Foundry, planning to incorporate advanced AI solutions in manufacturing. This partnership focuses on real-time operational intelligence and equipment reliability using edge-first AI technology to enhance efficiency in semiconductor and electronics sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:28 IST
ASM Technologies Partners with Myelin Foundry for AI Innovation

ASM Technologies Ltd, a leader in engineering and design-led manufacturing, has announced a strategic partnership with deep-tech AI firm Myelin Foundry. The alliance involves a significant investment of Rs 48 crore, with ASM acquiring a 20% stake in Myelin.

This collaboration aims to revolutionize the semiconductor, electronics, solar, and engineering sectors by integrating Myelin's 'edge-first' AI capabilities into ASM's manufacturing processes. Unlike traditional AI systems, this approach emphasizes real-time data processing at the edge, promising advancements in predictive maintenance, operations, and sustainability.

Rabindra Srikantan, ASM's Managing Director, highlighted the potential improvements in equipment reliability and manufacturing intelligence this partnership could bring. Gopichand Katragadda, Founder and CEO of Myelin Foundry, emphasized the global scaling potential for multimodal AI platforms, aiming for a transition toward autonomous and data-driven manufacturing ecosystems.

TRENDING

1
AI Summit protest: Delhi Police registers case under various sections, including criminal conspiracy, against IYC workers: Officials.

AI Summit protest: Delhi Police registers case under various sections, inclu...

 India
2
Freed from Detention: The Sao Saga at NTPC Mines

Freed from Detention: The Sao Saga at NTPC Mines

 India
3
Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions

Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions

 Global
4
Infantino's Surprising Presence at Board of Peace Sparks IOC Scrutiny

Infantino's Surprising Presence at Board of Peace Sparks IOC Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026