ASM Technologies Partners with Myelin Foundry for AI Innovation

ASM Technologies Ltd, a leader in engineering and design-led manufacturing, has announced a strategic partnership with deep-tech AI firm Myelin Foundry. The alliance involves a significant investment of Rs 48 crore, with ASM acquiring a 20% stake in Myelin.

This collaboration aims to revolutionize the semiconductor, electronics, solar, and engineering sectors by integrating Myelin's 'edge-first' AI capabilities into ASM's manufacturing processes. Unlike traditional AI systems, this approach emphasizes real-time data processing at the edge, promising advancements in predictive maintenance, operations, and sustainability.

Rabindra Srikantan, ASM's Managing Director, highlighted the potential improvements in equipment reliability and manufacturing intelligence this partnership could bring. Gopichand Katragadda, Founder and CEO of Myelin Foundry, emphasized the global scaling potential for multimodal AI platforms, aiming for a transition toward autonomous and data-driven manufacturing ecosystems.