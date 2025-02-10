Left Menu

Taj Bandstand: A New Jewel in Mumbai's Skyline

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran attended the Bhumi pujan for Taj Bandstand in Bandra, Mumbai. This new development by IHCL spans 2 acres with 330 rooms, and 85 apartments, and promises world-class amenities, while paying homage to the city's cultural legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:31 IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo- YouTube/ @DevendraFadnavis ). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, graced the Bhumi Pujan ceremony for the prestigious new Taj hotel, 'Taj Bandstand,' in Mumbai's Bandra on Monday. This upcoming venture by the Tata Group, strategically located opposite Taj Lands End, spans over two acres and promises world-class amenities, with 330 rooms and 85 apartments.

During his address, CM Fadnavis recalled Ratan Tata's personal commitment to the project, expressing the vision for Taj Bandstand as more than just a hotel, but a significant addition to Mumbai's pride. He commented on its potential to alter Mumbai's skyline and reaffirmed the city's status as India's convention capital.

Puneet Chatwal, CEO of IHCL, emphasized the hotel's cultural significance, linking it to the legacy of the Taj Mahal Palace, established in 1903. The project, envisioned for completion in 2029, will integrate the city's heritage with modern luxury, adding to IHCL's 17 Mumbai properties, with five more in development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

