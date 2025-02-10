US and India Strengthen Defence Ties at Aero India 2025

Jorgan K Andrews, the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi, has reiterated the robust future of US-India defence cooperation. Speaking at the Aero India 2025 event, he highlighted the dynamic partnership between the countries, underlining its significance as a key element of their bilateral relationship.

The event saw the unveiling of the US Partnership Pavilion, showcasing cutting-edge aerospace and defence technologies by leading American firms. Andrews expressed optimism over the inaugural talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, pointing to a promising deepening of defence trade and technology sharing between the nations.

With the US as one of the major international exhibitors, the focus remains on promoting industrial partnerships and joint ventures. The US defence industry is committed to providing India with high-performance, technologically advanced systems, reinforcing the long-term Major Defence Partnership.

