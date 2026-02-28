A Call for Unity: Malankara Orthodox Church and Prime Minister Modi's Stand
Catholicos Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church welcomes Prime Minister Modi's stance on maintaining the church's unity. This comes amidst the historic dispute with the Jacobite Syrian Church, following Modi's meeting with Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II in Delhi.
- India
Catholicos Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III, leader of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, has expressed approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position advocating the undivided status of the Malankara Church.
The comment follows Modi's meeting with Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II of the Jacobite Syrian Church, known for its protracted conflict with the Malankara Orthodox faction over church control.
Mathews emphasized the historical unity upheld by past Supreme Court rulings, and the meeting in Delhi suggests a potential resolution, supported by the central and state governments.
