Budget Debate Sparks Opposition Critique Over Economic Plan
The opposition criticized the Union Budget for favoring corporates over the common man, describing the tax relief as an 'economic sugar rush' with no long-term benefits. Concerns were raised over rising prices and increasing government debt, impacting future generations and questioning the absence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The opposition has voiced strong objections against the Union Budget, accusing the government of prioritizing corporate interests over the needs of the average citizen. The middle-class tax relief was dismissed as an 'economic sugar rush' without sustainable impact, sparking intense debate in the Lok Sabha.
Dayanidhi Maran of the DMK criticized the budget for neglecting the poor and middle classes while favoring poll-strategic states. The Delhi Assembly polls' tax benefit for the middle class was said to help the BJP, though he claimed less than three crore people benefited from it.
Congress leader Manish Tewari highlighted soaring government debts as a burgeoning 'inter-generational debt'. Questioning the absence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the debate, opposition leaders threatened to boycott her response, expressing dissatisfaction with the government's economic policies.
