Refugees Stranded: Trump's Resettlement Halt Sends Shockwaves
U.S. President Donald Trump's suspension of the Refugee Admissions Program has left thousands of refugees, including those from Somalia and Afghanistan, in limbo. Refugees awaiting resettlement in the U.S. face uncertain futures, while those involved in the process, like Erol Kekic, express heartbreak at the unprecedented halt.
In a stunning move, President Donald Trump's suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program has impacted thousands of refugees worldwide, leaving them in a state of uncertainty. The unexpected halt in refugee resettlements has dashed the hopes of many, including Somali refugee Hassan, who prepared for a new life in Seattle.
The suspension, justified by Trump as a measure for national security, echoes his previous term's policies restricting arrivals from Muslim-majority countries. Refugee rights groups and resettlement organizations have expressed sorrow, describing the halt as devastating and a serious departure from long-standing U.S. traditions.
Globally, nearly 38 million people are classified as refugees by the UN, with 65% originating from Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine, and Afghanistan. As these individuals await a resolution, many remain stuck in refugee camps like Kenya's Dadaab, facing limited opportunities and challenging living conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
