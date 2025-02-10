Left Menu

Refugees Stranded: Trump's Resettlement Halt Sends Shockwaves

U.S. President Donald Trump's suspension of the Refugee Admissions Program has left thousands of refugees, including those from Somalia and Afghanistan, in limbo. Refugees awaiting resettlement in the U.S. face uncertain futures, while those involved in the process, like Erol Kekic, express heartbreak at the unprecedented halt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:44 IST
Refugees Stranded: Trump's Resettlement Halt Sends Shockwaves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning move, President Donald Trump's suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program has impacted thousands of refugees worldwide, leaving them in a state of uncertainty. The unexpected halt in refugee resettlements has dashed the hopes of many, including Somali refugee Hassan, who prepared for a new life in Seattle.

The suspension, justified by Trump as a measure for national security, echoes his previous term's policies restricting arrivals from Muslim-majority countries. Refugee rights groups and resettlement organizations have expressed sorrow, describing the halt as devastating and a serious departure from long-standing U.S. traditions.

Globally, nearly 38 million people are classified as refugees by the UN, with 65% originating from Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine, and Afghanistan. As these individuals await a resolution, many remain stuck in refugee camps like Kenya's Dadaab, facing limited opportunities and challenging living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025