Refugees Stranded: Trump's Resettlement Halt Sends Shockwaves

In a stunning move, President Donald Trump's suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program has impacted thousands of refugees worldwide, leaving them in a state of uncertainty. The unexpected halt in refugee resettlements has dashed the hopes of many, including Somali refugee Hassan, who prepared for a new life in Seattle.

The suspension, justified by Trump as a measure for national security, echoes his previous term's policies restricting arrivals from Muslim-majority countries. Refugee rights groups and resettlement organizations have expressed sorrow, describing the halt as devastating and a serious departure from long-standing U.S. traditions.

Globally, nearly 38 million people are classified as refugees by the UN, with 65% originating from Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine, and Afghanistan. As these individuals await a resolution, many remain stuck in refugee camps like Kenya's Dadaab, facing limited opportunities and challenging living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)