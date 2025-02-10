OOJ Foundation Launches 'The Infinite Path' and Nepal Chapter

New Delhi witnessed a remarkable gathering at the Taj Palace Hotel as the OOJ Foundation unveiled its highly anticipated book, 'The Infinite Path: The Mystical Significance of Number 8'. The event was honored by the presence of Yogi Priyavrat Animesh Ji and Shri R.K. Mahat, Member of Parliament from Nepal's Bagmati Province, who served as the Chief Guest.

Beyond the book launch, the evening celebrated two pivotal moments for the OOJ Foundation: the announcement of its annual calendar and the introduction of its Nepal Chapter. 'The Infinite Path' delves into the symbolic richness of the number 8, featuring insights from Yogi Priyavrat Animesh Ji who emphasizes its metaphor of balance and interconnectedness.

Shri R.K. Mahat praised the cultural and spiritual linkages between India and Nepal and applauded the Foundation's initiatives. The launch signifies strengthened regional relations and a shared heritage. The Nepal Chapter aims to enhance spiritual and social initiatives, reflecting a commitment to regional collaboration, sustainability, and empowerment.

