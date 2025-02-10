Tragic Collision on Udgir-Latur Highway
A fatal collision between a motorcycle and a heavy vehicle resulted in the death of the rider and critical injuries to the pillion rider in Latur district, Maharashtra. The incident took place near Lohara village on the Udgir-Latur highway. Police investigations are currently underway.
A tragic accident unfolded on the Udgir-Latur highway as a motorcycle collided with a heavy vehicle on Sunday night. The fatal incident occurred near Lohara village in Latur district, Maharashtra.
The motorcycle rider, 30-year-old Deepak Bandappa Mathpati, succumbed to severe head injuries. Meanwhile, his 17-year-old pillion rider, Vinayak Mathpati, suffered critical injuries.
Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.
