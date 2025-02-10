Tragic Collision on Udgir-Latur Highway

A tragic accident unfolded on the Udgir-Latur highway as a motorcycle collided with a heavy vehicle on Sunday night. The fatal incident occurred near Lohara village in Latur district, Maharashtra.

The motorcycle rider, 30-year-old Deepak Bandappa Mathpati, succumbed to severe head injuries. Meanwhile, his 17-year-old pillion rider, Vinayak Mathpati, suffered critical injuries.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)