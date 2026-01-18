Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Teen Cousins in Gosaiganj

Two teenage cousins tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Gosaiganj on Sunday. According to local authorities, Priyadarshini, 16, and Aanvi Tiwari, 17, were on their way to Motiganj market alongside their cousin, Prashali, when a tractor lost control and struck their scooter.

The accident happened as they passed a local liquor shop situated along a canal embankment. The driver of the tractor reportedly fled the scene immediately after the collision. Local residents rushed to assist and alerted the families, who took the injured to a nearby private hospital where doctors pronounced Priyadarshini and Aanvi dead on arrival. Prashali is currently receiving medical treatment.

The cousins were making arrangements for Aanvi's upcoming birthday when the incident occurred. The bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem examination, and authorities plan to file a First Information Report (FIR) following a formal complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)