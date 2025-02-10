Left Menu

Action Construction Equipment Ltd Reports Profitable Quarter with 26% Growth in PAT

Action Construction Equipment Ltd reported a 26% increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 111.68 crore for the December quarter, driven by higher income. The company's income rose by 16.65% to Rs 905.28 crore. Executive Director Sorab Agarwal highlighted the government's infrastructure focus in the Budget.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd has reported a robust financial performance for the December quarter, posting a 26% increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) amounting to Rs 111.68 crore. This growth was largely attributed to a significant rise in the company's income.

In comparison, the firm had recorded a PAT of Rs 88.24 crore during the October-December period of the previous year, reflecting continued financial health and stability. The company announced that its income surged by 16.65% to a total of Rs 905.28 crore, up from Rs 776.08 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Executive Director Sorab Agarwal appreciated the government's ongoing commitment to infrastructure development, as evident in the recent Budget. The sustained allocation exceeding 3% of GDP toward capex is anticipated to have a positive impact on the construction sector.

