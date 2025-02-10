Left Menu

Times Prime's 'Love All Members Fest' Celebrates Valentine's with Exclusive Perks

Times Prime unveils its third annual Members Fest, themed 'Love All', featuring Valentine's Day promotions. From February 7th-14th, members can enjoy special deals and giveaways through collaborations with top lifestyle and entertainment brands, emphasizing premium experiences and thoughtful gifting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:43 IST
Times Prime's 'Love All Members Fest' Celebrates Valentine's with Exclusive Perks
Times Prime Launches Valentine-Themed Members Fest with Premium Brand Partnerships. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to infuse Valentine's Day spirit into its offerings, Times Prime has launched its third annual Members Fest, titled 'Love All Members Fest'. The event, running from February 7th to 14th, is set to provide exclusive deals and daily giveaways, courtesy of partnerships with prominent brands in lifestyle and entertainment sectors.

IGP, India's leading gifting platform, steps in as the title partner, offering Times Prime members daily complimentary gifts for the duration of the festival. This collaboration aims to highlight a curated lifestyle and gifting experience. Harshita Singh, Business Head of Times Prime, emphasized, 'Valentine's season is about celebrating relationships, and we're reflecting this by enhancing our engagement with our members through partnerships that deliver exceptional value.'

The festival's standout offerings include premium dating experiences such as a two-month Tinder Plus membership, dining bonuses like Pizza Hut's buy-one-get-one offers, along with movie vouchers for Cinepolis. Travel enthusiasts can avail of flight discounts via Ixigo, and beauty lovers receive complimentary Renee lipsticks and Smoor chocolates. Additional daily offers include discounts on IGP products, Flower Aura, and Bakingo.

New memberships during the fest period are available at a reduced rate of Rs. 1,059, down from the regular Rs. 1,299, with additional payment benefits from Mobikwik and Pay with Rewards. Sushant Shukla, AVP Digital Marketing at IGP, expressed his excitement about the partnership, noting the synergy with their 'Amazing Gifts, Samay Par' campaign.

Shailesh Gnanaprakasam, VP of Growth at Pay with Rewards, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the continuous collaboration with Times Prime to provide significant rewards. Times Prime, under the Times of India Group, maintains its position as a leader in digital lifestyle membership, offering access to premium brands across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025