Bata India Ltd: Navigating Growth Amidst Muted Demand

Bata India Ltd announced a slight increase of 1.2% in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 58.7 crore for the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to exceptional items.

The company witnessed a 1.69% rise in its revenue from operations, totaling Rs 918.79 crore, driven by volume-led growth and expanded EBITDA margins.

Despite muted demand, Bata's strategic focus on premium offerings and e-commerce has bolstered its market reach and sustained profit margins, according to MD & CEO Gunjan Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)